NU out to prove that there’s life after the post Belen-Solomon era, starts 3-peat bid vs UST

Three-peat seeking National University opens its post-Bella Belen era against a regrouping University of Santo Tomas side at the start of the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate olleyball on Feb. 15, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs and the Golden Tigresses, who faced off in the Season 87 championship in 2024, will clash at 3 p.m. right after the Shai Nitura-led Adamson battle Ateneo at 1 p.m.

On the men’s side, the Bulldogs begin their six-peat bid the same day against the Golden Spikers, whom they met in the Season 86 (2024) and Season 87 (2025) Finals, at 11 a.m.

The Blue Eagles face the Soaring Falcons in the 9 a.m. opener.

The league will also hold its first Valentine’s Day matchday in eight years on February 14, featuring last season’s runner-up La Salle and Far Eastern University at 3 p.m. at the bayside Pasay arena.

Coincidentally, the most recent Valentine’s Day match in UAAP Season 80 (2018) also featured the Lady Spikers and the Lady Tamaraws, with the Taft-based side prevailing in five sets over their Morayta rivals.

University of the Philippines and University of the East open the Valentine’s Day festivities at 1 p.m., marking the Fighting Maroons’ first Valentine’s Day appearance since UAAP Season 80 (2018), when they lost to the Lady Falcons in straight sets.

Meanwhile, the Tamaraws, last season’s men’s runner-up, will face the Green Spikers at 11 a.m., following the Fighting Maroons and Red Warriors’ 9 a.m. opener.

All eyes will be on the Lady Bulldogs as they navigate a season without three-time MVP Bella Belen, whose No. 4 jersey was retired last year, and Solomon, one of the finest opposite spikers in league history.

Now under first-year head coach Regine Diego, NU hopes to perform well behind holdovers such as last season’s co-Finals MVP Vange Alinsug, libero Shaira Jardio, setter Lams Lamina, Kaye Bombita, Celine Marsh, Chams Maaya, and Alexa Mata.

UAAP Season 87 MVP Sam Cantada will also make her NU debut.

With Shaq delos Santos, who steered the Golden Tigresses to their 15th and most recent championship in 2011 (Season 73), back at the helm, the España faithful remained upbeat to end their long wait with the return of Jonna Perdido and Xyza Gula to back up Angge Poyos, Reg Jurado, playmaker Cassie Carballo, and do-it-all Detdet Pepito.

La Salle, last crowned champions in Season 86, seeks to end consecutive runner-up finishes with veterans Angel Canino, Shevana Laput, and Amie Provido leading the way, while FEU aims to go deeper after a series of fourth-place finishes behind Congo’s Faida Bakanke, Gerz Petallo, and Jaz Ellorina.

Adamson’s core—Shaina Nitura, Frances Mordi, and Fhei Sagaysay—along with middle blocker Lhouriz Tuddao and libero Althea Aposaga, will guide the Lady Falcons as they look to improve on last season’s fifth-place finish.

The Fighting Maroons, aiming to surpass last season’s sixth-place finish under new coach Fabio Menta, will be led by Niña Ytang, Irah Jaboneta, and Joan Monares, joined by newcomers Casiey Dongallo, Jelai Gajero, and Kizzie Madriaga. Meanwhile, Ateneo and UE are hoping to bounce back from disappointing campaigns last season.

The women’s Finals rematch between NU and La Salle is set for March 15 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

NU and FEU will meet at the Pasay venue on February 21, their first encounter since their epic championship-deciding clash that drew a league-record men’s volleyball crowd of 14,517 fans.

Other marquee women’s matches include Adamson vs. NU on February 18 at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion Arena, UST vs. La Salle on February 22, UST vs. FEU on March 14 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, NU vs. UP on February 28 at the QPav, and Adamson vs. UST on March 7 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The first La Salle-Ateneo showdown is scheduled for March 1 at the Big Dome.