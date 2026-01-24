Marikina cop relieved after fire truck blockage incident

The Marikina City Police Station announced on Friday, January 23, that a police officer caught in a viral video blocking a volunteer fire truck has been temporarily relieved from his post.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) likewise issued a show cause order to the registered owner and driver of a Toyota Vios involved in the incident.

In the video, the driver deliberately stopped in front of the fire truck, obstructing its passage, and made inappropriate remarks toward the fire truck driver.

The LTO directed the driver to appear before its Intelligence and Investigation Division in Quezon City on January 29 at 1 p.m.

According to the Marikina CPS investigation, the incident stemmed from a brief misunderstanding on the road in Pasig City.

Authorities noted that the fire truck’s movements initially caused confusion, leading the police officer to continue driving forward.

The truck then followed closely and sounded its horn loudly, startling the officer and nearly causing a collision with a tricycle.

The situation quickly de-escalated and ended in a brief conversation between the parties.

Both the police officer and the fire truck owner reached an amicable settlement, with the latter apologizing on behalf of his driver.

They also requested the removal of social media posts related to the video to put the matter to rest.

Despite the settlement, the police officer was relieved from his post in line with Philippine National Police accountability policies.

He was reassigned to the Sub-Station and later designated to the Station Headquarters Support Unit (SHSU). He has also been directed to submit a written explanation to determine if a pre-charge is warranted.

Meanwhile, the LTO placed the vehicle under alarm status and suspended the officer’s driver’s license for 90 days.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao emphasized that obstructing emergency vehicles is unacceptable.

The Marikina CPS, under the leadership of Col. Jenny DC Tecson, assured the public that appropriate actions are being undertaken in accordance with established rules and procedures. (Richielyn Canlas)