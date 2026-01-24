Pegula amazed on Eala’s jam-packed crowd at Aussie Open: ‘The sport is growing’

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The buzz created by Alex Eala in the Australian Open early this week was not only a proof that the sport continues to grow but was also amazed after the Filipina ace was able to attract a large crowd during her first main-draw debut.

Though the celebration of Eala’s new-found followers was short-lived, American Jessica Pegula – the same player who ended Eala’s fairytale run in last year’s Miami Open – is convinced the protégé of the Rafa Nadal Academy is in for a great ride after gaining the attention of the top guns – 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic included.

“I saw some reports that it’s some of their busiest they’ve ever been and it’s packed and all that, which is, I think, great. I mean, obviously, it shows that the event is growing, the sport is growing,” said Pegula.

“And that’s amazing. I think it was [Alex Eala] is the match that I was looking at and there’s people wrapped around the stadium just trying to get in, which is pretty crazy,” added Pegula.

The long queues and massive crowd in Eala’s -0, 3-6, 2-6 loss to American Alycia Parks was a good sign for the sport – a win-win for both the players and the sport.

“I mean, it’s cool to see and it’s exciting, but obviously, for a fan experience, I don’t know because I’m not living that same experience,” Pegula continued.

“But hopefully, the event continues to grow with the fans that we’re getting and make that still an enjoyable experience for them,” she added.

A few days ago, Djokovic, the winningest player in the Grand Slam era, dubbed the massive crowd buildup in Eala’s game as a “good problem.”

Eala is now in the country to compete in the first WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open starting Monday, Jan. 26, at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila.

Eala was given a wild card in the tournament designed as her engine for success this season.