World Slasher Cup 2026 kicks off Monday at Big Dome

Dubbed as the Olympics of Cockfighting, the World Slasher Cup is set to launch its first edition at the Smart Araneta Colisuem from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.

The annual event will feature over 300 elite gamefowl breeders from across the globe in a 9-cock derby, promising six thrilling days of intense competition.

The first edition of the 2026 derby opens with eliminations on Jan. 26 and 27, followed by the semifinals on Jan. 28 and 29, before culminating in the championship round on Feb. 1.

For decades, the WSC has been the battleground for the best breeders and gamecocks in the sport. Pioneers such as Mike Formosa from Hawaii, Ray Alexander from Texas, and Filipino legends Patrick Antonio, Ed Aparri, and Biboy Enriquez have all made a name here.

In 2025, the first edition of the WSC crowned the combined entry of J. Bacar/RCF/B. Joson/E. Brus/F. Maranan as Grand Champions. D’Shipper RS-BBB RCF E’Bros-Balaraw scored a perfect 9-0 record to take home the title.

While in the second edition in May, The Bad Boy MJ Raffy of Raffy Turingan and Joegrey Gonsalez tallied 8.5 points to capture the solo championship in the tournament.

“We would like to invite everyone, aficionados, and newcomers, to the first edition of the 2026 World Slasher Cup. Like the Olympics, this is the gathering of the world’s best breeders and their gamecocks. Expect thrilling and high-quality competition from the sport’s elite,” said Irene Jose, COO of Uniprom.