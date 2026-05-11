TRIGGERED BY RUMORS? Why Kim Domingo finally revealed boyfriend of 3 years

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The tears of her male fans have yet to dry, but Kim Domingo has finally explained why she decided to hard-launch her longtime boyfriend after keeping their relationship under wraps for three years.

And no, it wasn’t because she wanted her fandom to keep living the fantasy that she was perpetually “available.”

The actress recently surprised followers after posting sweet photos and videos with her non-showbiz Thai boyfriend on social media, effectively ending years of speculation about her love life.

For many admirers who had long hoped she was still single, the reveal landed like an emotional gut punch.

But according to Kim, the decision to finally go public wasn’t originally planned.

In a social media post, she explained that she had intentionally kept the relationship private to protect their peace and privacy, especially given her past experiences with public scrutiny.

However, she said the situation changed after a vlogger circulated content linking her to a wealthy politician, fueling online speculation about her personal life.

While she did not directly repeat or confirm the allegation, she addressed how the online chatter pushed her to finally speak out.

Kim wrote: “Pero dahil may lumabas na balita tungkol sakin, napilitan ako na ilabas siya bilang respeto na din sa kanya at sa pamilya n’ya…”

She emphasized that her boyfriend is a private individual with no involvement in showbiz and prefers to stay away from public attention. According to Kim, protecting that privacy was the reason she kept the relationship hidden for so long.

Despite the controversy surrounding the rumors, the actress maintained a calm and forgiving tone in her post, choosing not to escalate the issue further. Instead, she focused on being transparent and setting the record straight.

So what do we make of this?

The revelation certainly shifted fan perception—but whether it was also a form of damage control is something audiences are left to interpret for themselves.