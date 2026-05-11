ICC says Bato wanted for crimes vs humanity during Duterte’s drug war

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has accused Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa of crimes against humanity for at least 32 killings allegedly committed during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign.

In its arrest warrant dated Nov. 6, 2025, and made public on May 11, 2026, the ICC said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe Dela Rosa was criminally responsible as an “indirect co-perpetrator” in the killings.

The tribunal charged him with the “crime against humanity of murder” under Article 7(1)(a) of the Rome Statute.

According to the ICC, the killings occurred between July 3, 2016 and April 2018, during which no fewer than 32 individuals were killed in the Philippines.

The chamber stressed that these deaths were part of a “widespread and systematic” attack against civilians linked to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

The warrant alleged that police personnel, together with “non-police assets and paid hitmen,” targeted suspected drug offenders.

As PNP chief, Dela Rosa allegedly helped implement a nationwide plan to “neutralise” alleged criminals — a term understood by those involved to mean “kill.”

The ICC said Dela Rosa contributed to the campaign by:

Authorizing killings through public statements that condoned violence.

through public statements that condoned violence. Appointing police officials and supplying personnel and logistical support.

and supplying personnel and logistical support. Encouraging cover-ups via fabricated self-defense scenarios.

via fabricated self-defense scenarios. Promising impunity and rewarding officers involved in killings.

The tribunal noted that the plan originated in Davao City through the so-called Davao Death Squad and expanded nationwide when Rodrigo Duterte became president in 2016.

Dela Rosa held key roles during this period, first as Davao police chief and later as PNP chief from July 2016 to April 2018.

The ICC justified the arrest warrant by citing Dela Rosa’s alleged threats against investigators, disinformation campaigns, and refusal to cooperate voluntarily.

Reports of the warrant first surfaced in November 2025.

Dela Rosa initially questioned its existence but later disappeared from public view, only reemerging on May 11, 2026, when Senate allies ousted Vicente Sotto III and installed Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate President.

On the same day, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV appeared in the Senate holding a copy of what he claimed was the ICC warrant against Dela Rosa. (Argyll Geducos)