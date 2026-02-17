Abra clobbers Bacolod,

gains solo Group A lead

Abra Solid North unraveled another monster in Tucker Molina and battered Bacolod, 93-69, on Monday to gain the solo lead in Group A of the 2026 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

Molina, a 6-foot-6 recruit from Arizona Christian University, impressed with 15 points, highlighted by back-to-back slams in the third quarter, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks to earn best player honors in his debut with the powerhouse Abra Weavers, who notched their third straight win.

Reigning MPBL MVP Dave Ildefonso poured in 17 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals, and prized rookie Drex Delos Reyes contributed 16 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists for the Weavers, gearing up to defend their national title in the coming MPBL Eighth Season.

Raven Gonzales, the 2025 Rookie of the Year, also delivered for the Weavers with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks, followed by homegrown Will Kean Lee with 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks.

Led by Delos Reyes and Ryan Batino, the Weavers ruled the boards, 44-26, netting more points in the paint, 48-20, second-chance points, 20-9, and fastbreak points, 29-6.

Bacolod tied the count at 32 on a triple by Cervantes, but Abra went on a tear behind Molina, Gonzales, Delos Reyes and Batino to pull away at halftime, 49-35.

The Bacolod Masskara drew 13 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists from veteran acquisition Reil Cervantes, and 9 points each from Rev Diputado, Wilson Baltazar and Arvie Bringas.

The Preseason transfers to the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay on Tuesday, with games pitting Ilagan Isabela against San Juan at 3 p.m., Batangas against Gensan at 5 p.m., and Caloocan against Pasay.

Caption: Tucker Molina delivers in his first game for the Abra Solid North Weavers.