Mollenido slay case: Couple, helper face murder charges

Three suspects in the killings of policewoman Diane Marie Mollenido and her eight-year-old son, John Ysmael, have been charged with two counts of murder, with no bail recommended, after Quezon City police concluded their investigation into the case.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced on Tuesday, Feb. 17, that its Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) had filed charges against the couple Christian and Pia Katrina Panganiban, along with their helper, Gil Dy Jr.

Prosecutors found prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction, leading to the charges.

However, Maribel Panganiban, initially tagged as a suspect, has been cleared of liability and will serve as a witness.

Police also confirmed that charges against the victim’s husband, Police Senior Master Sgt. Mollenido, were dropped after the court granted a motion to remove his name from the list of respondents.

Police Brigadier General Randy Glenn Silvio, QCPD director, reaffirmed the police force’s commitment to justice:

“We are deeply committed to bringing justice to PSMS Diane Marie Mollenido and her young son, John Ysmael. While their loss is irreplaceable, we will continue to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

Mollenido and her son were last seen on Jan. 16 and reported missing by John on Jan. 19.

Mollenido’s body was found in Pulilan, Bulacan on Jan. 24, while John Ysmael’s was discovered in Victoria, Tarlac on Jan. 29.

Interior and Local Government Secretary (DILG) Jonvic Remulla, in a Feb. 3 press conference, said Mollenido had a P450,000 vehicle transaction with the Panganibans, and was shot in the head by Christian, while her son was strangled after his head was covered with plastic.

On Feb. 12, police recovered additional evidence during a search at the residence of suspects Pia and Christian in Barangay San Agustin, Novaliches.

Seized items included biological samples with suspected blood traces, cloth materials, hair strands believed to belong to the victims, and fragments of a styrofoam cooler allegedly used to conceal the firearm.

The case has faced delays after the suspects’ legal counsel withdrew, causing the preliminary investigation scheduled for Feb. 11 to be postponed.

The couple has since sought assistance from the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO). (Allysa Nievera)