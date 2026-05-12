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VP Sara says arrest of Dela Rosa is wrong

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Vice President Sara Duterte (Photo from OVP)

Vice President Sara Duterte condemned the attempted arrest of Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa over alleged crimes tied to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, calling the move “wrong.”

Speaking in The Hague on May 11, Duterte said the arrest attempt mirrored the ICC’s case against her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Mali ‘yan. Tulad ng ginawa nila kay dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, mali din yun,” she said.

According to Duterte, any warrant of arrest issued outside the Philippines must first be coursed through a Philippine court.

“Dahil ang isang warrant of arrest galing sa labas ng Pilipinas, hindi issued by a Philippine court, should be presented in a Philippine court,” she added.

The ICC has accused Dela Rosa of crimes against humanity in connection with at least 32 killings during the anti-drug campaign.

In its warrant dated November 6, 2025, and made public on May 11, 2026, the ICC said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe Dela Rosa was criminally responsible as an “indirect co-perpetrator.” (Betheena Unite)

 

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