Bato vows legal fight to block ICC trial in The Hague

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa vowed Tuesday, May 12, to exhaust all legal remedies to avoid being brought to The Hague in the Netherlands to face trial before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“We will exhaust all available means, legal means. Kailangan gawin natin lahat para hindi na tayo madala doon sa The Hague,” he told reporters.

Dela Rosa spent the night inside the Senate after making a surprise return during Monday’s plenary session, which coincided with the leadership change as Alan Peter Cayetano replaced Vicente “Tito” Sotto III as Senate president.

Wearing slippers, a plain shirt, and shorts, the senator said he managed to get some sleep.

An injured and visibly angry Dela Rosa appeared on the plenary floor, claiming he forced his way in after being chased by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents.

Footage of the incident was later shown during the session.

He said he would continue attending Senate sessions while awaiting the Supreme Court’s ruling on petitions filed by his camp.

Asked if he hoped for a temporary restraining order against the ICC arrest warrant, he replied: “I hope and pray.”

Dela Rosa confirmed he would remain inside the Senate premises.

“Dito lang ako. Dito lang. Hindi ako aalis,” he said.

Pressed on whether he would refuse to board a plane to the Netherlands under any circumstance, the senator questioned why any Filipino should face trial abroad. (Dhel Nazario)