Man held for falsely claiming to know Bato’s location, extortion

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested a man who allegedly posed as a government official and falsely claimed to have information on the whereabouts of Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who is facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

NBI Director Melvin A. Matibag presented the suspect during a press conference on May 29, warning scammers against exploiting the situation.

“You might get arrested first even before Sen. Bato if you continue doing that,” Matibag cautioned.

The suspect was apprehended by operatives of the NBI Organized and Transnational Crimes Division (NBI-OTCD) at a condominium unit in Quezon City on May 19.

Investigators said his scheme involved impersonating government officials to solicit money from victims.

He had earlier contacted Matibag himself, claiming to have worked for former Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson and asking for financial assistance, citing a sick child.

Authorities discovered that the suspect’s mobile number was also used to scam a private complainant by posing as an NBI official who could influence a case in exchange for money.

Upon arrest, operatives seized his mobile devices and found illegal drugs in his possession.

The suspect now faces charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, in addition to being the subject of an existing estafa warrant. Records also show he is out on bail in multiple robbery and extortion cases.

Matibag stressed that the NBI will continue to pursue individuals who exploit high-profile cases for fraudulent gain, reminding the public that impersonation and scams will be met with swift legal action. (Jeffrey Damicog)