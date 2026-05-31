Isko to modernize health centers for better community healthcare

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced plans to modernize and revive 44 health centers across the city as part of efforts to strengthen community-based healthcare services.

Domagoso revealed the initiative during a meeting with barangay chairmen from District 3, members of Guardians of Y, at Manila City Hall.

He emphasized that boosting the capacity of local health centers would help decongest hospitals and bring essential medical services closer to residents at the barangay level.

The mayor noted that many of the city’s health centers have deteriorated or ceased operations over the years, limiting access to basic healthcare.

“Reviving the health centers is a priority for me, which is why I am reclaiming them one by one. Those that were shut down will be brought back to life,” Domagoso said.

He added that the modernization program will include facility upgrades, medical equipment procurement, and strengthening healthcare personnel presence in barangays.

Domagoso also highlighted the role of barangay officials in identifying residents who need immediate medical attention, particularly senior citizens, children, and indigent families.

The mayor reminded officials that the city government remains ready to assist constituents through its Kaagapay Program, which provides support for residents facing serious health and financial challenges.

Barangay leaders welcomed the initiative and expressed readiness to coordinate with the city government to ensure its success.

The meeting also tackled other health-related concerns, including access to medicines and the need for regular medical missions. (Diann Calucin)