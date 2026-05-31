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Senate eyes Blue Ribbon Subcommittee on flood control scam

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano (Manila Bulletin File Photo)

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano announced plans to form a Blue Ribbon Subcommittee to continue the chamber’s investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

Cayetano revealed the move during a Facebook Live session on May 29, saying the decision was reached after a caucus among majority bloc members.

He confirmed that Senator Rodante Marcoleta, one of the vice chairpersons, will preside over the subcommittee and issue notices for hearings scheduled to resume Thursday.

“This will be impartial, and we want the whole truth to come out,” Cayetano stressed, noting conflicting positions between the Ombudsman and former Blue Ribbon chair Senator Panfilo Lacson on whether a mastermind exists in the alleged scam.

The leadership change earlier this month saw Senator Pia Cayetano elected as Blue Ribbon Committee chair, with Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Marcoleta as vice chairpersons.

Under Lacson’s tenure, the committee had recommended preliminary investigations against several officials and lawmakers linked to questionable infrastructure projects, though his draft report failed to secure enough signatures.

Cayetano urged the public to closely monitor the proceedings, emphasizing transparency as the subcommittee takes over the controversial probe. (Hannah Torregoza)

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