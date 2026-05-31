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Parañaque revives fluvial parade after decade-long hiatus

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
A participating banca in the fluvial parade carrying San Andres, the patron saint of fishermen. (Photo from Paranaque PIO)

The Parañaque City local government has brought back its fluvial parade after 10 years, marking a major highlight of the Linggo ng Mangingisda celebration and honoring the city’s fishing community.

Held at the Bulungan Center on May 27, the revival drew around 1,200 registered fisherfolk, their families, vendors, and coastal residents.

Ten brightly decorated boats joined the procession in honor of San Andres, the patron saint of fishermen, with each boat receiving ₱10,000 from the city government.

Mayor Edwin Olivarez said the return of the parade rekindled a long-standing tradition that had not been held for a decade, serving as both a cultural celebration and a tribute to the sacrifices of fisherfolk who continue to provide food despite daily challenges.

The week-long festivities also included the Yaman at Kalusugan (YAKAP) program, which offered free healthcare services to 300 fisherfolk, as well as contests showcasing the talents and daily lives of the fishing community, such as the Himig Mangingisda Singing Contest and a photo competition.

Barangay leaders welcomed the revival, noting that it reaffirmed the city’s commitment to preserving coastal heritage while recognizing the vital role of fisherfolk in food security and the local economy.

For many participants, the parade’s return was more than a spectacle—it was a reminder that their contributions remain valued and celebrated. (Jean Fernando)

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