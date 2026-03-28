SM Foundation, SM Prime turn over new school building to Magtaking Elementary School

San Carlos City, Pangasinan — Students and teachers of Magtaking Elementary School received a new school building from SM Foundation and SM Appliance Center, strengthening access to safe and conducive learning spaces under the Department of Education San Carlos City Division in Region I.

The new facility is part of the partners’ continuing school building program, which addresses classroom shortages and supports quality basic education in public schools across the country.

Magtaking Elementary School serves more than 600 learners from Kindergarten to Grade 6. The school community is supported by 23 teaching personnel, two non-teaching staff, and three job order personnel.

Recognized as one of the top-performing schools in the division, Magtaking Elementary School has consistently excelled in academic contests and campus journalism competitions.

It also actively participates in community and environmental initiatives, regularly emerging as a winner in programs such as Brigada Eskwela and Gulayan sa Paaralan.