Severed head, headless body found in Cebu

By Calvin Cordova

Police in Talisay City, Cebu are investigating a gruesome case after a severed head and a headless body were discovered in Barangay Cansojong over the weekend.

The head, already in a state of decomposition, was found by a scavenger in a vacant lot past 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11. Just hours later, a headless body was located several meters away from the site of the first discovery.

Authorities are working to determine if the remains belong to 48‑year‑old Pilar Basilio, a caregiver from Barangay San Isidro who was reported missing by her relatives earlier this month.

Basilio’s daughter last communicated with her on July 4, the day she left her employer’s house and never returned. Her employer reported her disappearance on July 6.

Relatives have undergone buccal swab testing for DNA analysis to confirm if the decomposed remains are indeed Basilio’s.

Police said the condition of the head and body makes identification difficult, but the case is being treated with urgency given the circumstances.