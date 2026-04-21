Two OFWs die in Lebanon hostage-taking

Two Filipino household service workers were shot dead by their employer following a hostage incident in Lebanon, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed Tuesday, April 21.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the incident occurred on April 15 at their employer’s residence in Beirut, where the two Filipinos had long been employed as house workers.

“The employer has been arrested and is currently under police custody pending formal charges,” Cacdac said.

He added that he has instructed top DMW officials to visit the families of the victims to assure them of full government support.

Cacdac said the Migrant Workers Office (MWO), together with the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon, is closely coordinating with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and the filing of appropriate charges.

“The Philippine government remains committed to securing justice for the victims and providing continued assistance to their families, including repatriation and access to benefits,” he said. (Aaron Recuenco)