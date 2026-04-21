Obando logs death linked to Navotas landfill smoke

A 54-year-old woman who had been relocated to the Obando, Bulacan evacuation center because of foul smoke from the burned sanitary landfill in Navotas died on Monday, April 20, after experiencing severe breathing difficulties.

According to the Obando Municipal Health Office (MHO), she was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

While the exact cause of death has yet to be determined, officials noted she had a history of kidney and heart disease, which may have been aggravated by inhaling smoke from the landfill.

Two other displaced senior citizens were also hospitalized after suffering breathing problems.

In total, eight evacuees have been rushed to hospitals for similar complaints, which doctors suspect are linked to the smoke exposure.

Residents of Barangay Salambao have been staying at the evacuation center for nearly two weeks.

They continue to appeal to authorities to extinguish the landfill fire and smoke so they can return to their homes.

On April 16, the Environmental Management Bureau–NCR, together with the Obando Municipal Administrator and the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO), joined a technical conference with officials from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region III, Navotas City government, and representatives from PhilEco and San Miguel Aerocity.

During the meeting, MENRO strongly voiced the concerns of Obando residents, stressing that the incident must not be ignored and that accountability is essential.

The DENR directed all parties to submit Statements of Commitment outlining their responsibilities and next steps.

Obando officials emphasized the need for PhilEco to provide concrete assistance to affected residents, a position supported by DENR and Navotas city government.

“Our stand remains firm: there must be accountability, there must be assistance, and there must be immediate action,” they declared. (Freddie Velez)