NUNS, St. John’s go two in a row

National University-Nazareth School rolled to a second straight victory as the reigning Division 1 champion cruised past Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite, 25-14, 25-14, in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Rising Stars Cup on Tuesday, April 21, at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.

The Lady Bullpups turned to Raine Alonzo to stay in the lead in Pool A.

“Nu’ng nag-error ako sa simula ng game sinabi ko sa sarili ko na babawi ako. Di pwedeng puro error and kailangan maka-contribute ako sa team,” said Alonzo, who scored 11 points on 10 attacks and an ace.

Splash Obera and Ysabella Cruz added eight markers each for NUNS.

The Lady Bullpups had it easy in the opening frame but struggled to shake off LPU early in the second set. Protecting a slim 9-8 lead, NUNS uncorked a 13-4 barrage to open a 22-12 gap and zap the fight out of its opponent.

Aleah Alipan scored seven to pace LPU.

Meanwhile, St. John’s Institute banked on its vaunted attacking force to submit University of the Philippines Integrated School, 25-17, 25-11, for a 2-0 slate on top of Pool C.

Eileen Yanson and Caera Celis scored eight points each and combined for 14 of SJI’s 26 attack points. St. John’s also took advantage of the Junior Fighting Maroons’ 18 errors in a quick 50-minute workout.

Season 2 champion Adamson University soared to a strong start after dominating Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-16, 25-9, to join University of Santo Tomas at the top of Pool D of country’s biggest grassroots volleyball league, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea.

Ellaine Gonzalvo punched in 12 of her game-high 13 points on kills while Janna Dizon and Kristal Martin added seven markers each for the Lady Baby Falcons, who finished off the Lady Brigadiers in just 43 minutes.

In Division 2 action, defending champion Domuschola International School grabbed its second straight win in Pool E in a reverse sweep of San Beda University, 16-25, 25-19, 15-13, behind the 15-point explosion of reigning MVP Naihma Banal.

MGC-New Life Academy Christian Academy notched its first win in two starts in Pool E at the expense of listless The Beacon Academy, 25-12, 25-18.

Assumption Antipolo beat CCF-The Life Academy, 25-10, 20-25, 15-6, for a 2-0 record on top of Pool G while St. Jude Parish School debuted with a 25-15, 25-7, drubbing of listless PACE Academy in the tournament backed by Smart Sports, PusoP.com, Solar Sports Free TV, Mikasa, Asics, Eurotel, Team Rebel Sports and Rigour Technology as technical partners.

University of Batangas High School paced Pool H with a 2-0 record after outlasting Bacolod Tay Tung-B, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12, while Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu rebounded from an opening day loss with a 25-15, 25-21, win over debuting St. John’s Institute-B in Pool H.

In Pool F, UST-B crushed Everest International School, 25-10, 25-9, to stay unscathed in two starts while host La Salle Green Hills gave St. Theresa’s College-QC a rude welcome with a hard-fought, 25-21, 15-25, 16-14, escape for a 1-1 slate.

SGVIL continues Wednesday with games available live and on-demand via PusoP.com livestream and Solar Sports.