‘No-break’ Gilas Women eyes to ‘shock the world’ in FIBA 3×3 WC as Olympics bid begins

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Gilas Pilipinas women’s 3×3 basketball team is leaving no stone unturned in its buildup for the coming 2026 FIBA 3×3 World Cup slated June 1 to 7 in Warsaw, Poland.

Bannered by Gilas mainstay Afril Bernardino, the Nationals are bracing for a hectic calendar ahead of their return to the global showpiece where 20 countries, including world No. 1 and reigning champion the Netherlands, across the globe battle it out for pride and glory.

This marks the country’s first stint in the top-tier event since the 2018 edition.

Following their silver-medal finish at the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup Final in Singapore earlier this month, Bernardino alongside young guns Kacey Dela Rosa, Mikka Cacho, Reynalyn Ferrer, Cheska Apag and head coach Anton Altamirano graced the weekly PSA Forum Tuesday, April 21.

There, they disclosed their plans heading into the world meet, and most importantly, their desire of earning a breakthrough qualification in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“Right now wala kaming break eh, tuloy tuloy ‘yong training. Before mag-June marami kaming lalaruan, short preparation, pocket tournaments, basically, there’s no stopping for us,” said Altamirano, who sat alongside SBP 3×3 program director Ryan Gregorio and SBP executive director Erika Dy.

“Definitely, we’re going to come into the World Cup, representing our country the best we can. Whatever the outcome, we’re going to be heads up high and give our best, and we’re going to shock the world,” he added in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

While strutting their wares in the World Cup, the Nationals intend to earn more points by joining FIBA competitions, including the 3×3 Women’s Series which will have a Manila Stop from May 7 to 8.

The Philippines joins powerhouse teams from Poland, US, Japan, Germany, China, and Singapore, to name a few.

There, those points are crucial for Gilas buildup towards the Games as it is one of the ways to earn the coveted ticket apart from winning an Olympic Qualifier Series (OQS) Tournament or becoming Top Two in the continent.

Bernardino, a 30-year-old veteran who was already a member of Gilas Women 3×3, composed of Gemma Miranda, Janine Pontejos, and Jack Animam in the 2018 edition held here, marked her comeback in the World Cup, which for her was a special moment, especially after seeing and being part of the growth of women’s basketball in the country.

“Siguro from most of the result before, anlayo ng difference eh, siyempre super fulfilling kasi from mababa, nakaya naming makipagsabayan sa Asian at sa World Cup,” said Bernardino.

“Based on my experience, ‘di mo na iisipin kung malaki o malakas ‘yong kalaban, basta ibigay mo lang ‘yong best mo,” she added. “Thankful ako na nabigyan ako ng opportunity to represent the country, I deserve na maging part na national team to make history, para sakin naging motivation siya.”

Also, Altamirano stressed that they are currently finalizing the members pool from which the PH team will be culled for the World Cup.