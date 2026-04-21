NU, UST tossers in battle of attrition

Games Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

9 a.m. – FEU vs Ateneo (Men’s)

11 a.m. – NU vs UST (Men’s)

1 p.m. – FEU vs Ateneo (Women’s)

3 p.m. – NU vs UST (Women’s)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Reigning champion National University goes up against University of Santo Tomas in a game with so many interesting scenarios as the wild race for semis berths in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament reaches its climax on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

That makes their 3 p.m. showdown a must-see since both teams are expected to go all out in order to survive and play in the step-ladder round,

A win by NU would cement its place at No. 2 as it currently toting a 9-4 card, slightly ahead of Adamson (9-5) and UST (8-5). Far Eastern University is sitting nervously at No. 5 with a 7-6 mark.

La Salle advanced outright to the Finals following a 5-set win over NU on Sunday before another huge crowd to complete a 14-game sweep, a feat that paved the way for the step-ladder format.

A loss by NU to UST, combined with an FEU win over Ateneo, could create a three-way tie at 9-5. In that scenario, NU and Adamson would still advance via superior match points, forcing a playoff for the No. 2 seed, while UST would settle for fourth.

In a three-way tie situation, NU could finish with 29 or 28 points, Adamson already has 28, while UST can only reach 26 or 27 points. The Tigresses would then settle for the No. 4 seed and face the loser of the NU–Adamson playoff in the first step-ladder.

If NU beats UST and FEU loses to Ateneo, the step-ladder pairings will be finalized: NU finishes at 10-4 and earns a bye in the second step-ladder phase, awaiting the winner of the Adamson–UST knockout match for a Finals berth against La Salle, while FEU is eliminated.

Skipper Vange Alinsug is expected to pour it all for the Lady Bulldogs along with fellow veterans Lams Lamina, Shaira Jardio, Chams Maaya, and Alexa Mata with the help of Arah Panique and rookie standout Sam Cantada.

Easier said than done, NU’s task, despite winning in their first meeting, is tougher this time as a gritty UST side is anticipated to play with lots of passion and fire as they intend to secure return trip yto the semis.

Out to make that mission possible are MVP frontliner Angge Poyos, Reg Jurado, and Cassie Carballo.

“For me mahirap ‘yong situation, pero for us players, need lang namin is tiyagain namin kasi nandito na kami sa sitwasyon na ‘to and patapos na ‘yong season,” said Poyos. “Yong tiyaga and patience sa sarili and sa team talagang ‘yon ‘yong puhunan namin para matapos ang season ng maayos and makapasok sa Final Four,” she added. “And mag-over achieve if makapasok man sa finals.”

Detdet Pepito also seeks to better her performance as this would be her final shot for an elusive title for the España-based squad.

One thing going for the Tigresses is that they are coming off a four-set triumph over University of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Tin Ubaldo and the Lady Tamaraws, who absorbed a three-set defeat to the Lady Falcons, are in a do-or-die situation when they target a season sweep against the Dona De Leon-led Blue Eagles.

Ubaldo and Co. need to bring their A-game if they still want to continue their campaign this year, but the challenge may be harder as Ateneo has nothing to lose and is looking to end Season 88 off the flyer.

In the men’s division, NU Bulldogs (10-3) eyes the twice-to-beat advantage as it faces UST Golden Spikers (9-4) in an 11 a.m. clash. A win for NU secures the edge, while a loss would force a playoff between the two teams for the coveted No. 2 spot.

League-leading FEU (12-1), on the other hand, plunges into a Final Four preview against semis rival Ateneo (7-6) at 9 a.m.