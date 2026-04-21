Lover’s quarrel eyed in Tondo condo deaths

Investigators are looking into a heated lovers’ quarrel as the possible trigger behind a suspected “crime of passion” that left two men dead inside a Tondo condominium, the Manila Police District (MPD) said Tuesday, April 21.

Witnesses recalled frantic cries of “Tulong, tulong! (Help, help!)” from the 8th‑floor unit of Urban Deca Homes in Barangay 94 on Sunday night, April 19, prompting tenants to alert building security.

Moments later, residents were shocked to see one man sprawled on the ground floor. Police believe he may have jumped from the condominium.

Security personnel rushed to the 8th floor, where they found another man, naked and bloodied in the hallway but still alive. He was rushed to a hospital but later died, with police noting that delays in emergency response may have worsened his condition.

Inside the unit, investigators recovered a hammer allegedly borrowed by the suspect from a relative before the incident.

Police are pursuing a “crime of passion” angle, citing the reported relationship between the two men and the violent altercation.

The probe continues to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident. (Diann Calucin)