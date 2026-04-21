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2 dead, 36 hurt as bus falls into Quezon ravine

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The ill-fated DLTB passenger bus in Pagbilao, Quezon (Photo via Danny Estacio)

PAGBILAO, Quezon – Two persons were killed and 36 were injured when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine here on Monday night, April 20.

Police identified the fatalities as “Sonny,” 34, of San Roque, Mercedes, Camarines Norte, and “Ian,” 31, of North Poblacion, Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte.

They were declared dead on arrival at Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City. The injured were taken to hospitals in Lucena City.

Investigation said that a DLTB passenger bus with license plate no. AQA6760 driven by “Noel,” 54, was travelling from Daet, Camarines Norte to Cubao, Quezon City, when it experienced a braking system malfunction upon reaching a descending curved portion of the road.

The driver lost control and the bus plunged into a 10-meter-deep ravine.

All onboard were injured due to the impact. Most of them were considered to have recovered and ready for discharge.

Police said the bus had 41 individuals onboard, including the second driver and conductor.

Two passengers were unharmed as they transferred to another bus before the accident. (Danny Estacio)

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