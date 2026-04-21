Imee to Roblox: Fix issues or face ban

Senator Imee Marcos has warned Roblox of a possible total ban if it does not immediately act to address child safety and online abuse on its platform.

According to Marcos, it will be “game over” for the online gaming platform if it fails to implement the changes being demanded to protect children.

Her warning came as she lamented the continuous rise in child exploitation cases in the country, calling it “embarrassing.”

“Naging number two na tayo sa child exploitation—nakakahiya,” Marcos said.

The senator gave the platform three months to fix its system. Within this period, she said Roblox must prove that its new safeguards are effective and that previous complaints have been addressed. Otherwise, the platform will face a total ban.

Among the measures Marcos proposed is the establishment of a centralized database under the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) law, which would compile cases of online sexual abuse and exploitation.

She stressed that separate investigations by different government agencies will not be effective against organized crime.

Marcos also criticized Roblox’s complicated interface, saying it is not user-friendly for parents or older users who are trying to monitor the platform.

She further proposed that Roblox assign a staff member dedicated exclusively to the Philippines to monitor activities on the platform.

“Kung hindi talaga kayang i-regulate, suspindehin na lang,” she said. (Joseph Pedrajas)