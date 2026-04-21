Riding-in-tandem robs Rizal eatery

Two motorcycle-riding men held customers of an eatery in Rodriguez, Rizal, at gunpoint and robbed them of their valuables and a motorcycle, the Rizal Police Provincial Office (Rizal PPO) said Tuesday, April 21.

Initial police investigation revealed the incident occurred at around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, April 17, along E. Rodriguez Highway in Barangay San Jose.

Authorities said the victims were waiting for their food inside the establishment when the suspects, both wearing helmets, suddenly entered and declared a holdup.

The suspects forcibly took the following items: a wallet containing ₱2,000, an iPhone 16+, a Vivo Lite 5G One, a Samsung tablet, and an iPhone 13. They also seized a sling bag containing ₱5,000 and various IDs.

Police added that the suspects also stole a customer’s motorcycle, a Yamaha Aerox V3, before fleeing.

Follow-up operations to identify and arrest the suspects are ongoing. (Richielyn Canlas)