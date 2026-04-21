CEU re-stamps class over Olivarez College, nears UCAL crown

Games Thursday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

1 p.m. – PCU-D vs LPU-B

3 p.m. – Awarding Ceremony

3:30 p.m. – OLI vs CEU

Centro Escolar University went full throttle in the final quarter and beat reigning titlist Olivarez College for the third time, 87-79, to inch closer to reclaiming the crown in the the PGFlex-UCAL Season 8 Basketball Tournament on Monday, April 20, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Unlike in CEU’s previous two wins in the two-part elims, it was Kem Sabsalon’s turn to shine, scoring seven of his 17 points in the last four minutes of the tense-filled showdown to help the Scorpions take the opener of their best-of-three title series.

Already a proud winner of three titles, CEU can clinch another one and third over Olivarez if it emerges victorious in Game 2 on Thursday also at the same venue.

Top individual players, including the MVP and Best Foreign Player winners will also be honored after the battle for third between Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas and Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas at 1 p.m.

The Sea Lions, who won the title last year at the expense of the PCU-D Dolphins, seemed headed to victory after taking control of the game from early third quarter up to 4:17 mark of the fourth when Hans Maycong made two free throws that gave them a 76-73 lead.

Sabsalon then rose to the occasion, burying a triple to tie the count but the Sea Lions refused to be cowed as they knotted the score again at 79-all.

That proved to be their last hurrah as the pride of Butuan City completed a three-point play, giving the Scorpions an 82-79 count with 66 ticks left.

After two failed Olivarez attempts, Precious Momowie and Geric Canete sealed the deal for CEU by sinking two free throws each.

Momowei finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds while Mark Jade Sarza and Canete added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Sabsalon’s gutsy plays down the stretch negated the 23 and 21 outputs of Maycong and Bryan Manuel for Olivarez College. Leading MVP candidate Rodel Renon scored 15 points but was a non-factor in the critical period of the game.

Backing the event are Smart Sports, Akari, Advance Solutions Inc., Spalding, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, CafeFrance, Vital, TopFlite Academy, Maruyama, and Gerry’s Grill, Mighty Bond, and Undfitd Sportswear.