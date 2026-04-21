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2 kids among killed in Urdaneta fire

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

URDANETA CITY, Pangasinan – Six people, including two 11-year-old girls, were killed in a fire that broke out in Zone 2, Barangay Nancayasan, this city, before dawn on Monday, April 20.

The Bureau of Fire Protection-Urdaneta reported that two houses were destroyed—one owned by a woman living abroad and the other by a 63-year-old man.

Authorities said the fire started at around 2 a.m. in the kitchen of one of the houses.

It quickly spread and trapped the victims, whose bodies were recovered during mopping-up operations.

The blaze was declared extinguished at 4:49 a.m.

Arson investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of property damage. (Liezle Basa Iñigo)

Tempo 07 December 2020, Monday issue
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