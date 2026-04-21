With her growing stature, Filipina icon Alex Eala invited to attend Laureus World Sports Awards

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala attended the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday, April 20, at Cibeles Palace in Madrid, Spain.

In a social media post from Laureus Sport and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), Eala graced the red carpet and captivated the crowd wearing a stunningly beautiful Filipiniana gown.

Eala’s presence in the awards underscored her growing promince in the world of sports.

Fellow athletes like Victoria Mboko, Zeynep Sonmez, Eva Lys, Katie Boulter, Storm Sanders, Nadiia Kichenok, and Fil-American gymnast Aleah Finnegan took to the comments to react to the photo.

The annual ceremony honors individuals and teams from around the world for their sporting achievements throughout the year.

Tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year for 2026, respectively, while gymnastics icon Nadia Comaneci received the Lifetime Achievement Award.