OVP denies receiving COA ruling

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Monday, April 20, said it has yet to receive an official copy of the Commission on Audit (COA) decision presented during a recent congressional hearing, preventing it from issuing any formal comment on the matter.

In a brief statement, the OVP clarified that it has not been furnished with the audit ruling discussed during the April 14 proceedings of the House Committee on Justice.

“Therefore, we cannot comment at this time,” the office said.

The statement comes amid heightened scrutiny following disclosures at a House panel hearing, during which lawmakers referenced a COA decision on the use of government funds.

However, without access to the official document, the OVP emphasized that any response would be premature.

The OVP, currently headed by Vice President Sara Duterte, has been the subject of audit-related discussions in recent months.

Citing multiple violations of the joint circular governing such expenditures, COA on April 20 ordered the OVP under Duterte to return ₱375 million in confidential funds for 2023.

This latest development adds to the ₱73 million in confidential expenses previously disallowed by state auditors for fiscal year 2022. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)