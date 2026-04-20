Kris Aquino teases comeback with Dingdong Dantes: Will it push through?

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Kris Aquino’s latest update has stirred both excitement and hope among fans, as the Queen of All Media hinted at a possible comeback this time with Dingdong Dantes.

In an Instagram post on April 18, Aquino revealed she is set to work with a team formed by Dantes, even mentioning a supposed “final presentation” for the project.

But in a move that reflects her current reality, she chose to reschedule, prioritizing an infusion session and celebrating her son Bimby’s 19th birthday.

The update is significant. Aquino has been largely absent from television in recent years as she battles multiple autoimmune diseases.

Will it finally push through this time?

Aquino had previously announced plans to end her hiatus, only to step back when her condition required it. That history has shaped how fans are reacting now, with a mix of excitement and restraint.

On social media, many expressed how much they miss seeing her on screen.

“Miss na miss ka na namin, Kris! Sana tuloy na talaga,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Finally!!! Kahit konti lang, basta makita ka ulit sa TV.”

Others pointed to signs of improvement, with comments like, “She looks better… praying tuloy-tuloy na recovery niya,” and “Nakakatuwa makita siyang masigla. Good sign na ‘to.”

But there is also caution.

“Excited pero kinakabahan… baka maudlot ulit dahil sa health niya,” one user admitted.

Another added, “Ilang beses na ‘to e… sana this time tuloy na talaga.”

For now, Aquino’s possible return remains just that, a possibility.