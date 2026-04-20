MC taxi rider dies in Marikina road crash

A 57-year-old ride-hailing app rider died while his passenger was injured following a collision between their motorcycle and a utility van in Marikina City, authorities said on Sunday, April 19.

According to the Marikina City Police Station (Marikina CPS), the incident occurred at the corner of Rainbow and Tangerine Streets in Barangay Concepcion Dos on Friday, April 17, at around 10 a.m.

Based on the investigation and CCTV footage, the utility van, driven by a 62-year-old man, was traveling north on Tangerine Street and crossing the intersection of Rainbow Street, while the victim and his female passenger were traveling west on Rainbow Street and crossing Tangerine Street.

Upon reaching the intersection, the utility van reportedly struck the left side of the victim’s motorcycle, causing the rider and his passenger to be thrown onto the pavement.

Both sustained injuries and were rushed to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center for treatment. However, the rider was declared dead on arrival.

The driver of the van is now in police custody as documents are being prepared for inquest proceedings. (Richielyn Canlas)