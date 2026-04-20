Ex-Marine holds minor at gunpoint in Taguig

A 67-year-old retired Marine was arrested after threatening a 15-year-old boy at gunpoint and indiscriminately firing his weapon in Barangay North Signal, Taguig, on Sunday, April 19.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. along Camachile Street following a verbal argument between the suspect, identified as “William,” and a group of individuals drinking in the street.

The altercation allegedly began when the group moved their table and chairs, which the suspect perceived as disrespectful.

He then approached the 15-year-old boy, uttered threatening remarks, and grabbed him by the neck.

When bystanders intervened, the suspect allegedly drew a .45-caliber firearm, pointed it at the minor and other individuals, and later confronted another person, alias Karl, whom he held by the wrist while still armed.

The suspect’s son attempted to de-escalate the situation by moving their vehicle nearby, but the confrontation continued. Police said the suspect then fired a shot into the ground, causing panic among residents.

The victims sought assistance, and personnel from Taguig Police Sub-station 6 arrested the suspect at his residence. Authorities recovered the firearm, a spent shell, three live rounds of ammunition, and a magazine.

The suspect will face complaints for grave threats, alarms and scandals, illegal discharge of a firearm, and violations of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and Republic Act 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act).

The firearm was turned over to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit for ballistic examination and verification, including coordination with the Regional Civil Security Unit–NCR to determine its registration status and the suspect’s licensing compliance.

The suspect remains in police custody pending inquest proceedings before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office. (Jonathan Hicap)