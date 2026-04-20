Estampador edges Cruz in Earth Day Run 2026

Ritchie Estampador got the better of James Kevin Cruz in a razor-thin finish in the Manilaleg of the Earth Day Run 2026 Sunday at SM Mall of Asia Complex.

Estampador and Cruz both finished the men’s 21K in one hour, 12 minutes, and 12 seconds, but the former got the win by a hair — 0.73 seconds, to be exact — in a pulsating end in this run which also had TECNO Camon 50 Series as title sponsor.

Joel Orogan settled for third in 01:14:00 to complete the podium in the men’s side.

National team member Christine Hallasgo also emerged victorious in the women’s 21K, clocking in at 1:32:00, well ahead of her closest pursuers Katrina Salazar (01:34:53) and Yahchevah Daligdig (01:38:30).

It was a memorable staging which drew 15,000 runners as premier race organizer RUNRIO donated P500,000 on behalf of the runners to the Philippine Tzu Chi Foundation.

Pop star Sarah Geronimo also added to the excitement, electrifying the crowd this Sunday morning.

Alfrence Braza was also triumphant in the men’s 10K timing in at 33:01, holding off Ronald Marilla (33:15) and Neil Maramba (35:18); as Edna Magtubo won the women’s division in (39:20), followed by Rocel Maestro (44:05) and Brizeth Deriquito (44:19).

Meanwhile, Mark Anthony Oximar won the men’s 5K in 16:25, narrowly beating Vincent Arvin Avestruz by 0.44 seconds, with Cavin Vidal placing third (16:50); while Joida Gagnao topped the women’s field in 19:02, ahead of Nicole Diloy (19:55) and Jo Punay (21:47).

The Manila leg served as the centerpiece of the three-stop Earth Day Run series, with Cebu set to hold its own leg on April 26 at SM Seaside City Cebu.