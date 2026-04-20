Mayor Joy orders fuel aid review after rider’s death

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Monday, April 20, ordered a review of the city’s fuel subsidy distribution system after a motorcycle taxi rider died while waiting for assistance amid extreme heat.

Belmonte extended her condolences to the bereaved family and said the city government would strengthen safeguards in future subsidy distributions to prevent similar incidents.

She confirmed that the rider was immediately given medical attention on site and clarified that there were no reported delays or irregularities in the distribution process.

The local government noted that the validation process for beneficiaries has improved. It said the second batch of payouts was faster and more efficient after earlier issues, such as missing names, were resolved. Some distributions even recorded a 100 percent claim rate.

Disaster risk reduction and management personnel, along with other city staff, were deployed during the payout.

Initial information showed that the rider was not a Quezon City resident and may have had an existing medical condition. Based on accounts from his brother, the rider is believed to have suffered a heart attack while waiting for his fuel subsidy on Saturday, April 18.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has extended assistance to the bereaved family, while coordination with concerned agencies continues.

Belmonte said covered waiting areas and water stations were provided to ease the effects of extreme heat, and assured that further improvements will be implemented to ensure the safety and comfort of transport sector beneficiaries.

“We will do our best to make sure that this won’t happen again, and the comfort of our transport sector is our top priority,” she said. (Trixee Rosel)