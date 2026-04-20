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Intramuros Administration orders probe on guardia civil, e-trike driver fistfight

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A guardia civil and an external security personnel flag down an e-tricycle driver in Intramuros, Manila, due to illegal parking. A brawl later ensued between the three following the apprehension. (Photo from MPD)

The Intramuros Administration (IA) has ordered an investigation into the fistfight between a member of its external security personnel, a guardia civil, and an e-tricycle driver that took place along Real Street, Barangay 655, Intramuros, Manila, on Saturday afternoon, April 18.

The IA said it maintains a strict “zero-tolerance policy” against any form of violence, misconduct, or unprofessional behavior within the area, stressing that the safety of visitors, residents, and stakeholders remains its top priority.

The agency expressed regret over the incident involving its security service provider and an unregistered e-tricycle driver.

While it does not condone physical violence, initial findings suggest the confrontation began after the driver was allegedly flagged for illegal parking in the area.

A joint investigation is now being conducted by the Manila Police District (MPD) and the IA to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

Officials said appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings, in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

The IA also said it is reviewing and strengthening security protocols within Intramuros to prevent similar incidents and ensure strict compliance with rules inside the historic district. (Diann Calucin)

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