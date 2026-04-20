HeadlinesNews

2 rescued in Quezon Avenue car fire

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A burning vehicle was seen along Quezon Avenue–northbound in Barangay Doña Josefa, Quezon City after it hit a center island early Monday, April 20. (Screengrab from video courtesy of Renan Dichoso / contributor)

Two people sustained minor injuries after their vehicle struck the center island and burst into flames along Quezon Avenue–northbound in Barangay Doña Josefa, Quezon City, at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, April 20.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the vehicle first hit the center island of Mabuhay Rotonda before veering onto the sidewalk and catching fire.

Fire volunteers from Barangay Doña Josefa immediately responded and extinguished the blaze before it could spread further along the roadway.

Authorities confirmed that both occupants were safely rescued from the burning vehicle and did not sustain serious injuries. No fatalities were reported.

CCTV footage reviewed by responders showed the vehicle already on fire while still moving, according to fire volunteer Jorlan Babaran.

Police said an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident. (Trixee Rosel)

 

Remulla admits meeting ICC representatives to discuss witness protection
P455-M shabu seized in Las Piñas raid
PNP backs arming BFP personnel
Trillanes shows Bikoy’s alleged text messages with priest
Proposed emergency jobs for Pinoys backed
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kris Aquino teases comeback with Dingdong Dantes: Will it push through?

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Kris Aquino teases comeback with Dingdong Dantes: Will it push through?
Entertainment
Intramuros Administration orders probe on guardia civil, e-trike driver fistfight
Headlines News
A new beginning: UAAP, PGTI forge 3-year pact to launch collegiate golf
Headlines Sports
MC taxi rider dies in Marikina road crash
Headlines News