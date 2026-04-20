2 rescued in Quezon Avenue car fire

Two people sustained minor injuries after their vehicle struck the center island and burst into flames along Quezon Avenue–northbound in Barangay Doña Josefa, Quezon City, at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, April 20.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the vehicle first hit the center island of Mabuhay Rotonda before veering onto the sidewalk and catching fire.

Fire volunteers from Barangay Doña Josefa immediately responded and extinguished the blaze before it could spread further along the roadway.

Authorities confirmed that both occupants were safely rescued from the burning vehicle and did not sustain serious injuries. No fatalities were reported.

CCTV footage reviewed by responders showed the vehicle already on fire while still moving, according to fire volunteer Jorlan Babaran.

Police said an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident. (Trixee Rosel)