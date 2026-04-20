Ice Seguerra reimagines ‘Pagdating ng Panahon’ after 25 years

Twenty-five years after it first captured the hearts of Filipino listeners, “Pagdating ng Panahon” is entering a new era.

On April 20, a reimagined version of the iconic OPM ballad by Ice Seguerra officially drops across all major streaming platforms, marking both a celebration of its legacy and a step forward for a new generation of listeners.

The release comes after Seguerra reunited with Vicor Music Corporation, the same label behind the song’s original launch in the early 2000s.

The renewed collaboration signals a full-circle moment for the artist, whose heartfelt rendition of the track has long been a staple at weddings, anniversaries, and deeply personal milestones.

Reflecting on the song’s enduring impact, Seguerra shared, “Recording ‘Pagdating ng Panahon’ 25 years ago was already special, but I never imagined how deeply it would become part of people’s lives.”

Over the years, the ballad has evolved beyond a simple love song, becoming what many consider an emotional companion through life’s biggest moments.

Revisiting it now, Seguerra said, was both a personal and artistic decision shaped by time.

“The meaning of the song changes as you grow. When I first recorded it, I was singing about hope and love in a very youthful way. Now, after everything life has taught me, the emotions feel deeper and more layered,” the singer explained.

“Recreating it now is my way of honoring not just the song, but the people who made it part of their stories.”

Producer Liza Diño of Fire & Ice echoed this sentiment, emphasizing why the team felt the timing was right for a revival.

“‘Pagdating ng Panahon’ has become part of the emotional soundtrack of many Filipinos’ lives,” Diño said. “It’s rare to encounter a song that resonates this deeply across generations. We wanted to celebrate that while making it accessible to today’s streaming audience.”

Diño also highlighted the importance of bringing Vicor back into the fold. “They were part of the song’s beginning, and it felt right that they would be part of this new chapter. This isn’t just a remake—it’s a continuation of its journey.”

Longtime fans are invited to relive the emotions tied to the classic, while new listeners get the chance to discover a song that has stood the test of time.

For Seguerra, the moment is grounded in gratitude: “I’m thankful that after 25 years, people are still listening, still singing, and still finding themselves in this song.”