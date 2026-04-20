Senate ready for VP Sara’s impeachment case – Sotto

Senators who will sit as judges in the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte have been asked to prepare for the possible transmittal of the case from the House of Representatives, Senate President Tito Sotto said Monday, April 10.

Sotto, who may serve as the presiding officer of the Senate sitting as an impeachment court, said that he invited members of the majority for discussions related to the impeachment case.

“I just wanted to give my colleagues a heads up on the possibility of receiving the Articles of Impeachment from the House of Representatives. It’s best that we prepare for it as senator-judges,” he told reporters.

He clarified, however, that the meeting, held over dinner, was not a caucus nor official, as he only invited those who were in town while the Senate is on break.

The impeachment case against Duterte has been progressing in the House of Representatives, with the Committee on Justice already conducting confirmatory hearings on the complaint.

Sotto’s role as presiding officer of the impeachment trial remains a strong possibility, as Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson recently said the Senate leader continues to enjoy majority support.

Sotto vowed to “remain impartial and wait for whatever will be presented” during the impeachment proceedings.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito also confirmed the meeting over the weekend, saying it was imperative for the Senate leadership to prepare for any eventuality. (Joseph Pedrajas)