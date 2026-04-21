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Galvez out, Sarmiento in as PBBM’s peace adviser

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Carlito Galvez Jr. (Manila Bulletin File Photo)

Retired military general Carlito Galvez, Jr. has stepped down as Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) in the latest reorganization in President Marcos’ cabinet.

Galvez was replaced by Mel Senen Sarmiento, former secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) under the administration of Noynoy Aquino.

Days earlier, Eduardo Año also retired and was replaced by fellow former military chief of staff Eduardo Oban as National Security Adviser.

Oban served as chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) also under the Aquino administration.

Both Galvez and Año served in the cabinet of former president Rodrigo Duterte. (Aaron Recuenco)

 

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