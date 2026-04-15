Año out, Oban in as National Security Adviser – Palace

President Marcos has accepted the resignation of National Security Adviser Eduardo Año and appointed former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Eduardo Oban Jr. as his replacement, Malacañang announced on Wednesday, April 15.

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro said Año had decided to retire from public service after decades in government and the military.

“Secretary Año has decided to retire from public service after decades of continuous service in government and in the military,” she said.

The Palace thanked Año for his contributions to national security, citing his key role in strengthening the country’s security systems and ensuring close coordination across the security sector amid evolving regional and global challenges.

Meanwhile, Castro said Oban brings extensive experience in military and defense matters.

Oban previously served as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1979.

He also held key positions, including Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans (J5), and later headed the Visiting Forces Agreement Commission.

Castro emphasized that Oban has deep experience in military operations, defense planning, and national security.

‘Steady leadership’ expected

The President expressed confidence in Oban’s ability to lead the country’s national security efforts.

Malacañang said Oban’s appointment ensures continuity in national security policies and programs.

“With his depth of experience, the President is confident that Secretary Oban will provide steady and capable leadership in advancing the country’s national security priorities and ensuring continuity in the government’s efforts to keep the nation safe and secure,” Castro said. (Argyll Cyrus Geducos)