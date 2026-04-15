Guico, Dee take spotlight at JPGT Summit Point; Balangauan, Sajuela dazzle

LIPA City, Batangas – Zach Guico and Andrea Dee delivered commanding performances in the youngest division, highlighting a string of dominant victories in the ICTSI Summit Point Junior PGT Championship here on Wednesday, April 15.

Guico stamped his class in his season debut, overcoming a closing 81 to secure a convincing five-shot victory in the boys’ 7-10 division with a 151 total in the 36-hole tournament. The rising star from Quezon City built a solid cushion with a two-under 70 in the opening round, allowing him to play the final 18 holes without pressure.

Despite a spirited challenge from Zoji Edoc, who fired an eagle-aided frontside 37 to briefly threaten, Guico stayed composed and coasted to victory as Edoc faltered in the closing stretch under hot, windy conditions. He finished with an 80 for a 156, while Asher Abad placed third for the second straight leg with a 163 after a 78.

Lee, also from QC, matched Guico’s dominance on the girls’ side, cruising to a similar five-shot triumph with a 160 after an 83. She thwarted the charge of Mount Malarayat leg winner Winter Serapio, who settled for second at 165 after an 82, while Jehanne Mendoza carded a second 84 for third at 168.

With Guico and Edoc – last year’s Luzon series standouts – skipping the Mount Malarayat opener, their strong return here signals another intense rivalry heading into the next leg set April 28-30 at John Hay in Baguio.

In the 15-18 category, Rafael Leonio turned the boys’ competition into a showcase of control, pulling away with a 73 for a 149 and building a commanding six-stroke margin heading to the final round of the 54-hole tournament. Taeyang Yun dropped back to 155 after a 77, while Bien Fajardo trailed further at 162 after an 80.

In JPGT Visayas-Mindanao Series, Tashanah Balangauan outlasted Dominique Gotiong in a gripping day-long duel of skill and composure, sealing a one-stroke victory in the premier 15-18 division of the ICTSI Alta Vista Junior PGT Championship on Wednesday in Cebu City.

Balangauan leaned on a crucial birdie on the par-5 16th to offset the impact of a bogey on the next hole, finishing with a 73 for a 54-hole total of 223 and holding off Gotiong, who carded a 72 for a 224.

The victory marked Balangauan’s second straight title in the regional series, following her dominant 20-stroke triumph over Gotiong in Mactan last week. This time, however, Gotiong came in determined to turn the tables, pushing Balangauan to the limit before ultimately falling just short.

“This win serves as a reminder to always stay disciplined, remain humble, and trust in God’s plan,” said Balangauan after her latest JPGT victory. “I feel truly blessed and grateful to win here at JPGT, but I know I still have a lot to improve on since I haven’t been playing my best game.”

The 16-year-old student from St. Benedict Childhood Education Centre credited her strong finish to a surge of energy and determination. “I was able to score lower today because of the adrenaline that pushed me to perform better and go for the win,” she said, while emphasizing the need to continue developing her all-around game as she prepares for upcoming tournaments in JPGT and beyond.

In the boys’ side, Sebastian Sajuela rallied with a 75 to edge out David Gothong and capture the title with a 238 – his maiden victory in the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Sajuela trailed Gothong for most of the round but surged ahead with a birdie-par-par closing stretch, securing a three-shot win. Gothong faltered down the stretch, stumbling with back-to-back double bogeys from No. 16 before salvaging a birdie for an 84 and a 241 total.

Roman Tiongko, runner-up to Mactan leg winner Alexis Nailga last week, also struggled with an 80 to finish third at 250.

“I relied on my mindset today,” said Sajuela. “I just focused on playing the course, committing to my shots, and executing what I had planned.”

“I wasn’t expecting to win since I was six shots behind David,” he added. “But once I took the lead near the end, I told myself to stay composed – hit the greens in regulation and trust my putting.”