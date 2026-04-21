LTO summons men involved in Cagayan gas station prank

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao on Monday, April 20, summoned the vlogger, driver, and registered owner of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) involved in a prank that forced a gas station attendant to chase after them in Allacapan, Cagayan.

In the viral video, the vlogger can be heard laughing and instructing his driver to flee the gas station without paying for fuel, while the attendant chased them on foot along Maharlika Highway.

According to Lacanilao, a show cause order (SCO) was issued to all three individuals involved in the incident.

The driver in the video was also ordered to surrender his or her license, which has been temporarily suspended for 90 days. The vehicle was placed under alarm while the case is being investigated.

“Ang indibidwal na nag-record ng video ay sakay ng sasakyan sa oras ng insidente at umano’y nag-utos o hinayaan ang driver na ipagpatuloy ang pagmamaneho habang hinahabol ng attendant ang sasakyan sa ilalim ng matinding init at sikat ng araw,” Lacanilao said.

The LTO directed the individuals to explain why they should not face administrative sanctions for reckless driving and for being improper persons to operate a motor vehicle.

Administrative violations can result in license suspensions of three months to one year, or license revocation for two years up to permanent revocation.

“Hindi katanggap-tanggap na gawing biro o content ang isang sitwasyong malinaw na naglalagay sa kapwa sa panganib. Lalo na sa panahong nararanasan natin ang epekto ng pagtaas ng presyo ng langis, ang ganitong uri ng asal ay hindi lamang iresponsable kundi nagpapakita rin ng kawalan ng malasakit,” Lacanilao said.

He stressed that such behavior has no place on the road and should not be done merely to create social media content.

“Hindi ito nakakatuwa at lalong hindi ito dapat tularan. Ang paggamit ng sasakyan ay may kaakibat na pananagutan at dapat gamitin ito ng may paggalang sa kapwa at sa batas,” the official added. (Philippine News Agency)