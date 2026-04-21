Balikatan troops rescue 6 in Cagayan road crash

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and United States military personnel worked together to rescue six civilians after the truck they were riding plunged into a ravine near Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan on Monday, April 20.

Authorities said four people died in the accident.

Their bodies were immediately extricated from the cement-loaded vehicle by military personnel and transported to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, two other victims remained trapped in the wreckage with life-threatening injuries. They were later airlifted by a US HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to a higher-level medical facility for advanced treatment.

According to the AFP, US Marine Corps personnel first saw the incident and rushed to help. They were soon joined by soldiers from the Philippine Army’s 17th Infantry Battalion under Joint Task Force “Tala.”

No military personnel were harmed in the incident.

“The response highlights the real-world value of Exercise Balikatan 41-2026, demonstrating how joint training, interoperability, and readiness translate into rapid, life-saving response and a shared commitment to protecting communities,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said Tuesday, April 21.

The rescue unfolded as more than 17,000 troops are deployed across the country for the annual exercises.

“Balikatan is readiness made real, cooperation put into action, and peace preserved through strength,” AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo S. Brawner Jr. said during the opening rites.

This year marks the 41st iteration of the joint military exercise and its largest so far, in terms of participants and scope. Forces from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, and New Zealand are joining the drill, while 13 more nations are observing.

The exercise coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Philippines–United States Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT), an agreement requiring both countries to defend each other in case of an armed attack from a third party.

As drills intensify, authorities warned the public to stay clear of exercise zones. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) issued a notice to mariners (NOTAM) covering several parts of the country, including Northern Luzon where the Cagayan rescue took place, Southern Luzon, Palawan, Visayas, and Eastern Mindanao. (Martin Sadongdong)