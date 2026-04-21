NLEX’s Winstons earns Player of the week award

Schonny Winston kept pulling off noteworthy performances in only his first conference with NLEX.

Winston was the most consistent among the Road Warriors in the recently-concluded week when he averaged 21.7 points and 3.3 rebounds to be named as the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period April 14-19.

The Road Warriors won two out of their three games during that week including a 106-97 victory over Macau last April 14 with Winston finishing with 24 points and three rebounds.

NLEX had Ljay Gonzales as the hero after burying a buzzer-beating three to win in overtime, 104-101, last April 17 but Winston still had a good showing of 21 points and five rebounds.

Winston wrapped up the week with 20 points, two rebounds, and three assists in a 98-94 loss to San Miguel last Sunday.

Even with the defeat, NLEX remains among the leaders being at second place with a 6-2 win-loss record.