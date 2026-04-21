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Paint storage facility catches on fire in Valenzuela City

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Thick smoke and flames engulf a paint storage facility in Barangay Dalandanan, Valenzuela City on Monday evening, April 20. (Photo from Valenzuela City LGU)

A fire broke out at a three‑storey paint storage facility in Barangay Dalandanan, Valenzuela City on Monday night, April 20, and reached second alarm before being placed under control early Tuesday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the blaze started around 6:52 p.m. and quickly intensified due to flammable materials such as paint and thinner. Thick smoke spread across two floors of the building, prompting multiple fire units to respond.

The fire was declared under control at 1:32 a.m. Tuesday. One family of seven was affected, but no injuries or fatalities were reported. Four dogs were rescued.

Authorities are investigating the cause and assessing damage. (Trixee Rosel)

Tempo 30 November 2022, Wednesday issue
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