Bulldogs rally past Green Batters to complete UAAP Baseball three-peat

National University needed a massive Game 2 win and a strong turnaround in the deciding game to secure a dream third straight UAAP Collegiate Men’s Baseball championship.

The Bulldogs pulled off a dramatic walk-off 7–6 victory, completing a come-from-behind title-clinching win over the De La Salle University Green Batters in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the UAAP Season 88 Finals at the historic Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium in Malate, Manila.

A team that once only dreamed of a repeat championship the previous season completed its title run in fitting fashion, with graduating senior Kevin Maulit scoring the winning run in this tournament held in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission.

“This is the sweetest win among the three. Ito ‘yung pinaghirapan namin. Sobrang ganda rin ng pinakita ng La Salle na laban, so, sobrang sarap talagang ipanalo ‘yung mga ganitong pagkakataon,” said third-year head coach Romar Landicho.

NU became the first team to win three consecutive titles since Ateneo de Manila University completed a three-peat in Season 77 (2015).

The Bulldogs had to dig deep after falling into a 0–3 hole, as the Green Batters took control early in the first three innings.

A solo home run from Julius Cesar Soriano sparked NU’s comeback in the middle innings, putting the Bulldogs on the board for the first time.

From there, the rest of the defending champions followed suit, manufacturing three runs in the seventh inning to seize the lead. Charles Chua sparked the rally with a leadoff single to DLSU shortstop Yuan Sumague. Aaron Detoito then delivered a deep fly ball to center field that brought home Chua and Gio Gorpido for the tying runs.

After Bryan Lagumbay was caught advancing home on a passed ball, Detoito eventually came through again, driving in the go-ahead run with a hit that brought Kevin Maulit home.

Maulit returned the favor in the ninth inning, reaching first base with a hit to the left side. Soriano flew out to left field, but Maulit advanced to second base. With a walk issued to Olazo, eventual Finals MVP Charles Chua seized his moment.

On the very first pitch from Liam De Vera, the third-year catcher sent the ball deep into left field once more, and for the final time this season, Maulit scored the winning run.

NU drew confidence from its close Game 1 loss (1–2) to regroup and respond with urgency. Its 9–3 win in Game 2 proved to be the needed breakthrough before completing the comeback in Game 3.

“Learning experience talaga namin ‘yang Game 1 eh. ‘Yun talaga ang nagturo sa ‘min na huwag bumigay. Itong Game 3, same situations ‘yung nangyari, so do’n namin kinuha ‘yung tapang ng loob,” said Landicho, who went ‘three-for-three’ in his coaching career.

Maulit paced the Bulldogs’ offense one final time with three hits, one RBI, and the winning run. Chua added two hits and two RBIs, including the walk-off single, while Detoito finished with a two-run hit in the seventh.

Eventual Best Pitcher Hilario Espina III (2.105 ERA) also made a strong case for the Finals MVP award after limiting DLSU to two earned runs on six hits over his stint, after taking over the mound from Amiel De Guzman in the third inning.

La Salle took control early, building a lead in the first three innings through timely hitting off De Guzman.

Barry Oñas and Tuting Samuel both went two-for-two during that stretch, but it was the heart of the Green Batters’ lineup that delivered the runs.

Yuta Kajihara opened the second inning with a leadoff single, which Oñas converted into the first run of the game. Samuel then added his first hit to double the lead and move Andres Lacson into scoring position.

The third run came in the third inning when Marco Tantuico scored on a sacrifice fly from Sumague.

NU slowly chipped away in the following innings, but Samuel restored La Salle’s lead in the eighth inning with a two-run home run.

The eventual Season MVP wasted no time, taking Espina’s first pitch and sending it over the left-field fence to score Oñas and give DLSU a 6–5 advantage.

NU, however, responded once again in the bottom of the frame, with Gorpido bringing Olazo home to set up Chua and Maulit’s late-game heroics.

Samuel finished with two more awards—Best Hitter (.476 BA) and Best Slugger (.906 SA)—while teammate Ezy Bautista was named Most Stolen Bases with eight.

Ateneo de Manila University also saw a bright future ahead, with Luis Gabriel Magsadia winning Most RBIs with 16 and Zane Prades taking Rookie of the Year honors.

Adamson University completed the podium with a third-place finish this season.

NU secured its fourth title of the collegiate season, following championship victories in Men’s Athletics, Women’s Standard Chess, and Women’s Tennis.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

DLSU 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 6 11 1

NU 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 1 1 7 16 2