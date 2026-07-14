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Barker-snatcher nabbed in viral jeepney theft case

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The notorious barker-snatcher being caught on camera. (Photo courtesy of Manila Police District)

By Diann Calucin

A 31‑year‑old barker, long wanted for multiple snatching incidents in Manila, was arrested by the Manila Police District (MPD) after being identified as the suspect in a viral cellphone snatching case involving a jeepney passenger along Osmeña Highway in Pandacan on Tuesday, July 14.

Operatives of the MPD Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (SMaRT), led by Lt. Col. Edward Samonte, apprehended the suspect—known by his alias “Jayson”—during intensified operations against disorderly barkers.

Subsequent profiling revealed that he was the same man caught on video forcibly taking a cellphone from a jeepney passenger, an incident that quickly spread online.

Authorities said cyber patrol efforts traced the uploader of the viral footage, as well as the jeepney owner and the victim, who later coordinated with police.

The stolen cellphone was recovered, and the victim positively identified Jayson as the perpetrator.

Police noted that the suspect has been linked to several other snatching cases in the city, reinforcing his reputation as a notorious street thief.

He is now detained and faces charges of robbery‑snatching, as part of MPD’s ongoing crackdown on street crimes.

 

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