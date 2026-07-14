Marcos to Eala: You remind us why we are a great race

By Betheena Unite

An elated President Marcos welcomed Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala to Malacañang Palace, praising her as a shining example of a true fighter and champion.

In his speech at the homecoming reception for Eala on Monday night, July 13, Marcos said her composure on the court and her achievements remind the nation why Filipinos are a great people.

“You have brought such pride to the Philippines and to the Filipino people, not only because of your success but also because of the grace with which you handle that success,” Marcos said.

“The way you play and the way you comport yourself makes us proud because you show the finest qualities of Filipinos,” he added. “You remind us why we are a great race.”

The Chief Executive also praised Eala’s composure during matches, calling it “a sign of a true fighter, a true champion.”

Marcos cited Eala’s remarks during one of her Wimbledon victories, where she said: “Because I’m emotional does not mean I’m satisfied.” He lauded the statement as proof of her determination.

“The way you keep your concentration and commitment is one of the qualities that has made you so successful,” Marcos said.

The President further commended Eala for consistently representing the Philippines in every competition. “We have found in you a new champion—one who has made the Philippines proud and reminded Filipinos of what a great race we are because we produce someone like you,” he said.

He added, “The qualities you show the world are the best qualities of Filipinos. As President, that is what truly strikes me.”

Marcos, who admitted to being a fan, admired Eala’s attitude during games.

“You never lost your cool. You just kept going. And that’s what will make you successful for many years. You’ve only just begun.”

He assured Eala of the nation’s support: “We’re all behind you. The entire Filipino nation has come to love you because of your sweetness and grace. All 110 million of us are here, willing you on to greater success.”

Marcos also promised assistance whenever needed: “If there’s anything we can do to help you, just say so—you’ll have it.”

The President recognized Eala’s parents, Mike and Rizza, for their sacrifices in sending her to train at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain at just 13 years old.

“You did it because of your belief in Alex, and for that we are all extremely grateful,” he said.

Eala, the first Filipina to compete in a Grand Slam singles as a seeded player, made history by reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon last week.

She is currently in Manila for upcoming engagements with brand sponsors, including a scheduled meet‑and‑greet with fans on Wednesday, July 15, at the Glorietta Activity Center.