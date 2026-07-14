Eala proud to carry PH flag after historic Wimbledon Run

By Betheena Unite

Fresh from her breakthrough Wimbledon campaign, Filipina tennis star and world No. 28 Alex Eala declared at her Malacañang homecoming that she is deeply proud to be Filipino and committed to representing the Philippines wherever her career takes her.

“Lubos kong ipinagmamalaki ang pagiging Pilipino,” Eala said, stressing that she always carries the flag with her on and off the court.

“I do my best to represent the best of our country because I’m really proud, and it comes from a genuine place of love.”

Speaking before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday night, July 13, Eala vowed to continue showcasing the nation in the global tennis arena, saying her triumphs are victories shared with the Filipino people.

“Sabi nga natin: Tagumpay ito nating lahat,” she added.

Eala, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon after defeating defending champion Iga Swiatek, said the warm reception at Malacañang validated her years of hard work and underscored the shared pride of the nation in her success.

Accompanied by her parents Mike and Rizza Eala, the 19‑year‑old sensation—first Filipina seeded in a Grand Slam singles—highlighted how her journey is fueled by love for country and gratitude for the support of the Filipino people.