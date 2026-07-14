SEA V Cup fires off in City of Candon

Elite volleyball returns to the City of Candon as the top six volleyball nations in region battle for honors in Week One of the Southeast Asian Volleyball Cup (SEA V Cup) starting on Wednesday, July 15.

The core of the Alas Pilipinas squad who made waves at the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship in 2025 are back to lead the country’s campaign in the tournament at the state-of-the-art Candon City Arena.

The Philippines battles Cambodia at 5:30 p.m. at the start of Group B play of the event that carries FIVB world ranking points.

Thailand, champion in the first leg last year also in the City of Candon, plays in the curtain-raiser at 2 p.m. against Vietnam.

Myanmar makes its debut against Thailand on Thursday in the regional competition hosted by Candon City Mayor Eric Singson and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee.

Alas Pilipinas battles 2025 SEA V. League second leg champion Indonesia on Friday.

The top two teams from each pool advance to the semifinals on Saturday, with the medal matches set Sunday.

This season marks the fourth staging of the tournament featuring the region’s top teams.

Eyes will be on the charismatic Josh Ybanez and fellow FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship veterans Lloyd Josafat, Louie Ramirez and Vince Lorenzo.

Alas Pilipinas, coached by Angiolino Frigoni of Italy, now also features Jude Garcia, a member of the Philippine beach volleyball tem that bagged bronze in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Asian Volleyball Confederation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara lauded the City of Candon headed by Singson for the continued commitment to the development of the sport at all levels.

“My heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Eric Singson and the Local Organizing Committee for their outstanding efforts in staging this event,” Suzara said. “Following the successful hosting of the AVC Volleyball Women’s Cup, Candon City has once again demonstrated its capability and passion for delivering world-class international volleyball competitions.”

Singson, who has been a strong advocate of bringing top-tier talent closer to fans, also underscored the importance of such events to the local economy.

“Hosting this prestigious championship for the second consecutive year is another significant milestone for Candon City and reflects the confidence entrusted to us in staging international sporting events,” Singson said.

“It also provides Candon City the opportunity to represent the Philippines by sharing the warmth of Filipino hospitality while advancing sports tourism as a catalyst for economic growth, cultural exchange, and community development.”